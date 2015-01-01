Search

Affetti non-metallic chemical process pumps for corrosive liquids

by Global Pumps
Affetti Non-Metallic Chemical Process Pumps
Affetti’s range of chemical process pumps offer premium performance in abrasive environments.

Safe and reliable, Affetti process pumps feature:

  • Non-metallic lined centrifugal pumps
  • Range of chemical-resistant materials including PP, PEHD, PVC, PVDF, PTFE and fibreglass resin
  • Flows up to 2000 m³/hour
  • Heads up to 120m
  • Conforms to DIN/EN 22858 – ISO and ASME/ANSI B73.1M

Suitable for use in the following applications:

  • Aggressive and corrosive liquids
  • Aliphatic or aromatic solvents
  • Strong chemicals
  • Sea water
  • Developed for pumping aggressive, corrosive liquids, Affetti’s range of chemical process pumps are designed for heavy-duty operations.
