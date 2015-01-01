Affetti non-metallic chemical process pumps for corrosive liquids

Affetti’s range of chemical process pumps offer premium performance in abrasive environments.

Safe and reliable, Affetti process pumps feature:

Non-metallic lined centrifugal pumps

Range of chemical-resistant materials including PP, PEHD, PVC, PVDF, PTFE and fibreglass resin

Flows up to 2000 m³/hour

Heads up to 120m

Conforms to DIN/EN 22858 – ISO and ASME/ANSI B73.1M

Suitable for use in the following applications: