Affetti non-metallic chemical process pumps for corrosive liquids
by Global Pumps
Affetti’s range of chemical process pumps offer premium performance in abrasive environments.
Safe and reliable, Affetti process pumps feature:
- Non-metallic lined centrifugal pumps
- Range of chemical-resistant materials including PP, PEHD, PVC, PVDF, PTFE and fibreglass resin
- Flows up to 2000 m³/hour
- Heads up to 120m
- Conforms to DIN/EN 22858 – ISO and ASME/ANSI B73.1M
Suitable for use in the following applications:
- Aggressive and corrosive liquids
- Aliphatic or aromatic solvents
- Strong chemicals
- Sea water
- Developed for pumping aggressive, corrosive liquids, Affetti’s range of chemical process pumps are designed for heavy-duty operations.
