Tank Liners & Membranes

by Giant Inflatables Industrial
Our tank liners are custom designed and manufactured to suit all types of tanks: drinking water, stock water, electroplating, fire fighting, aquaculture and more.

They are suitable for open and closed-top tanks and fit all construction types, including – concrete, galvanised steel, concrete block, corrugated iron, fibreglass, brick and poly tanks.

Whatever your tanking needs, Giant Inflatables Industrial has your solution.

  • Cost-effective
  • Guided installation
  • Custom designed and manufactured
  • Suitable for all tank sizes, shapes and materials
  • Resistant to tears, punctures and abrasions
  • Gold standard quality testing prior to delivery

Why Us?

  • 25 years industry leader
  • Guaranteed perfect fit
  • 2-year warranty
  • Australian made
  • Obligation-free quote

