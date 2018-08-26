Search

Rainwater Storage Tanks

by Giant Inflatables Industrial
Our rainwater storage tanks are custom designed and manufactured to suit our clients’ needs.

They are ideal for both domestic and commercial use, providing a cost-saving solution to water harvesting, storage and usage. Rainwater Storage tanks are a durable and cost effective alternative to the traditional solid moulded tanks.

All flexible rainwater storage tanks are supplied with an installation guide for DIY.

Whatever your rainwater storage tank requirements, Giant Inflatables Industrial has your solution.

  • Cost-effective
  • Custom designed and manufactured
  • Resistant to tears and abrasions
  • International gold standard quality testing prior to delivery

Why GI Industrial?

  • 25 years industry leader
  • Guaranteed quality product
  • 2-year warranty
  • Australian made
  • Obligation-free quote

