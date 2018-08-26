Our rainwater storage tanks are custom designed and manufactured to suit our clients’ needs.

They are ideal for both domestic and commercial use, providing a cost-saving solution to water harvesting, storage and usage. Rainwater Storage tanks are a durable and cost effective alternative to the traditional solid moulded tanks.

All flexible rainwater storage tanks are supplied with an installation guide for DIY.

Whatever your rainwater storage tank requirements, Giant Inflatables Industrial has your solution.

Cost-effective

Custom designed and manufactured

Resistant to tears and abrasions

International gold standard quality testing prior to delivery

Why GI Industrial?

25 years industry leader

Guaranteed quality product

2-year warranty

Australian made

Obligation-free quote

