Onion Tanks
Our onion tanks are custom designed and manufactured to suit our clients’ needs.
They are a flexible storage solution for potable and non potable water and a wide range of liquids. The perfect solution for temporary storage in any location.Their fast set up and easy fill make them ideal for a variety of applications including liquid storage for firefighting, military and pool replacement operations.
We only use the highest quality material and manufacturing techniques to ensure product with high tensile strength resistant to tears and abrasions.
Whatever your liquid storage requirements, Giant Inflatables Industrial has your solution.
- Cost-effective
- Custom designed and manufactured
- Suitable for fast and easy liquid storage solutions
- Resistant to tears, punctures and abrasions
- International gold standard quality testing prior to delivery
Why GI Industrial?
- 25 years industry leader
- Guaranteed quality product
- 2-year warranty
- Australian made
- Obligation-free quote
