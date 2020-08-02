Get your COVID-19 testing message greater visibility on inflatable shelters

COVID-19 testing has become imperative in the global fight against the pandemic. It’s also important to get the message across loud and clear to the community about the need to get tested and prevent further spread – especially in locations where large groups come together.

As a specialist in portable emergency shelters, Giant Inflatables Industrial believes that the message about the availability of COVID-19 testing facilities needs to be highly visible for people so that they are encouraged to get tested.

Testing will need to take place not only in the suburbs but also at commuter hubs, stadiums, and large worksites. Additionally, the testing tent or shelter must not only be simple and quick to deploy but should also provide a comfortable environment for the testing teams.

Keeping all these variables in mind, the Giant Inflatables Industrial team has designed the ultimate inflatable mobile COVID-19 testing shelter that is simple and quick to deploy even by inexperienced people, enabling a speedy and agile response to testing requirements in any location. Conventional tents and shelters in use currently need to be set up and removed by experienced teams.

The new inflatable testing shelters provide space for an office and storage with clear visibility of the wide covered apron for walk- or drive-through traffic. The shelter can be easily packed up to fit into a Ute or small van, and also deployed by two persons.

These mobile inflatable shelters are highly versatile with their application extending beyond COVID-19 testing. For instance, the shelter is ideal for use at all control points along state borders as well as checkpoints as it combines spacious comfortable accommodation with the large covered apron for the public to move through smoothly.