Fluid Bladders
Our fluid bladders are custom designed and manufactured to suit our clients’ needs.
They are ideal for a variety of applications, namely liquid storage at industrial sites for fuels, chemicals and waste liquids such as effluents, slurries or oils.
Our Fluid Bladders are manufactured with only the highest quality materials that deliver products with high tensile strength and which are resistant to tears, punctures and abrasions.
Fluid bladders come with a standard military grade material with high strength fittings to hold demanding liquids. All fittings are individually matched to our customers pumping unit. All liquid bladders come with an underlay as standard and can include extra UV protective sheets as required.
Whatever your fluid storage requirements, Giant Inflatables Industrial has your solution.
- Cost-effective
- Custom designed and manufactured
- Suitable for all fluid storage purposes
- Resistant to tears, punctures and abrasions
- International gold standard quality testing prior to delivery
Why GI Industrial?
- 25 years industry leader
- Guaranteed quality product
- 2-year warranty
- Australian made
- Obligation-free quote
