Our fluid bladders are custom designed and manufactured to suit our clients’ needs.

They are ideal for a variety of applications, namely liquid storage at industrial sites for fuels, chemicals and waste liquids such as effluents, slurries or oils.

Our Fluid Bladders are manufactured with only the highest quality materials that deliver products with high tensile strength and which are resistant to tears, punctures and abrasions.

Fluid bladders come with a standard military grade material with high strength fittings to hold demanding liquids. All fittings are individually matched to our customers pumping unit. All liquid bladders come with an underlay as standard and can include extra UV protective sheets as required.

Whatever your fluid storage requirements, Giant Inflatables Industrial has your solution.

Cost-effective

Custom designed and manufactured

Suitable for all fluid storage purposes

Resistant to tears, punctures and abrasions

International gold standard quality testing prior to delivery

Why GI Industrial?

25 years industry leader

Guaranteed quality product

2-year warranty

Australian made

Obligation-free quote

