Fluid Bladders

by Giant Inflatables Industrial
03 9588 2626

Our fluid bladders are custom designed and manufactured to suit our clients’ needs.

They are ideal for a variety of applications, namely liquid storage at industrial sites for fuels, chemicals and waste liquids such as effluents, slurries or oils.

Our Fluid Bladders are manufactured with only the highest quality materials that deliver products with high tensile strength and which are resistant to tears, punctures and abrasions.

Fluid bladders come with a standard military grade material with high strength fittings to hold demanding liquids. All fittings are individually matched to our customers pumping unit. All liquid bladders come with an underlay as standard and can include extra UV protective sheets as required.

Whatever your fluid storage requirements, Giant Inflatables Industrial has your solution.

  • Cost-effective
  • Custom designed and manufactured
  • Suitable for all fluid storage purposes
  • Resistant to tears, punctures and abrasions
  • International gold standard quality testing prior to delivery

Why GI Industrial?

  • 25 years industry leader
  • Guaranteed quality product
  • 2-year warranty
  • Australian made
  • Obligation-free quote

Giant Inflatables Industrial

27 Woodlands Dve
Braeside
VIC 3195
Tel: 03 9588 2626
Fax: 03 3588 2628

