Covers & Tarps

by Giant Inflatables Industrial
Our industrial-grade covers and tarps are custom designed and manufactured to suit our clients’ needs. They are made from superior PVC material in Australia with a standard tear stop (rip-stop) of 680GSM providing the highest strength and reliability.

Our UV stable, reinforced PVC comes standard with overlap welds of 50mm, 10 or 12 mm ID eyelets every 1 to 1.5m on the edge. Our customers needs are primary and our Tarps can come waterproof, fire-retardant or extra heavy duty (wind resistant). We only focus on large scale industrial Tarps to cover Industrial Applications and Encapsulation.

Whatever your tarp project, Giant Inflatables Industrial has your solution.

  • Cost-effective
  • Custom designed and manufactured
  • Suitable for all tarp purposes and projects
  • Resistant to tears and abrasions
  • International gold standard quality testing prior to delivery

Why GI Industrial?

  • 25 years industry leader
  • Guaranteed quality product
  • 2-year warranty
  • Australian made
  • Obligation-free quote

Looking for a quality product with exceptional service?

