Buoyancy Bags
Our buoyancy bags are custom designed and manufactured to suit our clients’ needs.
With a variety of industrial applications, buoyancy bags can now be used as pontoons for supporting docks and other floating structures, as well as pipe-laying and other underwater construction projects requiring buoyancy. For example, the main applications of our Buoyancy Bags is floating bridge and dock construction, shipwreck salvage, and rescue and removal of wrecked ships and beached vessels. Buoyancy bags are becoming more important in the aquaculture industry too.
Whatever your buoyancy requirements, Giant Inflatables Industrial has your solution.
- Cost-effective
- Custom designed and manufactured
- Suitable for aquaculture buoyancy purposes
- Resistant to tears, punctures and abrasions
- International gold standard quality testing prior to delivery
Why GI Industrial?
- 25 years industry leader
- Guaranteed quality product
- 2-year warranty
- Australian made
- Obligation-free quote
