Our buoyancy bags are custom designed and manufactured to suit our clients’ needs.

With a variety of industrial applications, buoyancy bags can now be used as pontoons for supporting docks and other floating structures, as well as pipe-laying and other underwater construction projects requiring buoyancy. For example, the main applications of our Buoyancy Bags is floating bridge and dock construction, shipwreck salvage, and rescue and removal of wrecked ships and beached vessels. Buoyancy bags are becoming more important in the aquaculture industry too.

Whatever your buoyancy requirements, Giant Inflatables Industrial has your solution.

Cost-effective

Custom designed and manufactured

Suitable for aquaculture buoyancy purposes

Resistant to tears, punctures and abrasions

International gold standard quality testing prior to delivery

Why GI Industrial?

25 years industry leader

Guaranteed quality product

2-year warranty

Australian made

Obligation-free quote

