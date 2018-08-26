Big inflatable blast shelters reducing turbine maintenance costs

The portable blast shelter can be easily erected and is designed to create an enclosed environment in a matter of hours.

A large inflatable blast shelter from Giant Inflatables Industrial is helping power plant personnel reduce costs during periodic turbine maintenance work. Both gas and coal-based power plants rely on turbines to generate power - 84.5% of Australia’s total power output is generated through the burning of coal and gas.

The turbines employed in these power plants require rigorous maintenance in an operation consisting of hundreds of personnel and weeks of downtime. The turbines are completely disassembled, cleaned, tested and reassembled, with the cleaning of the unit done via a time-consuming process called abrasive blasting.

Abrasive blasting uses tiny particles that are blasted at high pressure against a part to clean it. The process creates a lot of particles, which will need to be contained in an enclosed space. Typically, an enclosed environment is created using scaffolding, which would usually take a few days to set up and also cost up to ten thousand dollars.

Therefore, Giant Inflatables Industrial partnered with the world-leading turbine manufacturer Siemens to develop an industrial grade inflatable blasting shelter. The portable blast shelter can be easily erected and is designed to create an enclosed environment in a matter of hours, saving days of time and thousands of dollars.

The inflatable blast shelter can pack down to fit on a pallet and is easily transported between power plants. These shelters travel across Australia saving Siemens thousands of dollars and days of time at every power plant maintained by the company.

Blast shelters from Giant Inflatables deliver a significant advantage over traditional methods at sensitive power plant sites governed by strict operational health and safety requirements. Inflatable blast shelters do not need rigging systems and heavy machinery, and can be erected simply by unpacking and connecting to the fan, eliminating many OH&S complications.

With safety, cost, and time saving at the heart of Giant Inflatables’ blasting shelters, turbine maintenance teams around the world are opting for portable inflatable shelters as an alternative to traditional blasting enclosures.