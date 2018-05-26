Gamma Solutions presents the new Zebra ZQ320 Mobile Receipt Printer Series, specifically made to simplify and expedite receipt printing.

Designed to work with any mobile device that has Bluetooth, the ZQ320 features the Power Smart Print Technology that enables users to get the most reliable connection to their mobile computer. By managing processing typically handled by the printer CPU, this technology frees up processing power to deliver more consistent and dependable connections.

Key features of Zebra ZQ320 mobile receipt printers include integrated NFC tag allowing users to pair with any Zebra NFC enabled mobile device with a quick tap; 2280mAh user replaceable battery with power-saving sleep mode that automatically wakes up upon receipt of a printing job; lightweight design ensuring user comfort all shift long; IP54 rating; and housing with resistance to moisture and scuffing.

The only printer in its class to offer triple durability specifications; the ZQ320 is built to handle drops, tumbles and hits. Multi-slot printer and battery chargers that utilise a common base and can accommodate select Zebra mobile computers make it easy and cost-effective to accommodate all your devices.

“The Zebra ZQ320 is small, reliable and easy to use. With multiple charging options, toughness and cost efficiency, this mobile receipt printer is a step up in its class,” says Gamma Solutions Supply Chain and Logistics Consultant, Stephan Lakey.