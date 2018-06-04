Zebra TC75 rugged touch computers maximising efficiency

I would like to enquire about Gamma Solutions

Gamma Solutions introduces the Zebra TC75 rugged touch computer, specifically designed to enable users to access the information required to maximise efficiency and better serve customers.

Featuring an Android OS, the Zebra TC75 rugged touch computers allow ‘anywhere, anytime’ access to virtually any information, are able to capture more types of data faster, and facilitate instant push-to-talk communications with co-workers.

Key features of the Zebra TC75 rugged touch computers include ability to choose preferred data input pair from finger and gloved finger or finger and stylus options; 4.7-inch display automatically adjusting to input method; SimulScan Document Capture allowing workers to simultaneously capture barcodes, text, phone number, images and check boxes; and world-class data capture with integrated enterprise class imager and a megapixel sensor allowing 1D and 2D barcode capture in almost every condition.

With the Zebra’s Mobility DNA providing more off-the-shelf apps, robust administration and easier app development, the TC75 is purpose-built for enterprises.

According to Senior Business Consultant Glenn Batten, the TC75 comes with a variety of accessories including a vehicle cradle for charging, a magnetic stripe reader that enables mobile payments, and a unique ShareCradle system that accommodates not only the TC75 but also other future Zebra devices, along with other accessories.

The TC75 is reliable and easy-to-use, cutting down on training costs for customers, he added.