Search
Home > Zebra TC75 rugged touch computers maximising efficiency
Related Supplier News
Honeywell CN75 ultra rugged mobile computer
Honeywell CN75 ultra rugged mobile ...
The new Honeywell CN75 ultra-rugged mobile computers deliver the power and performance required by today’s mobile field service and transportation workers.
Honeywell Dolphin CT60 mobile computers for enterprises
Honeywell Dolphin CT60 mobile computers ...
The new Honeywell Dolphin CT60 mobile computer is designed to accelerate provisioning, certification and deployment across the enterprise.
New handheld Algiz 8X rugged tablet for tough environments
New handheld Algiz 8X rugged tablet ...
The new handheld Algiz 8X rugged tablet available from Gamma Solutions is designed for tough performance with a full range of features.

Zebra TC75 rugged touch computers maximising efficiency

By Gamma Solutions 04 June 2018
Supplier News
article image Zebra TC75 rugged touch computer
logo
03 85623000

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
Visit Website

Gamma Solutions introduces the Zebra TC75 rugged touch computer, specifically designed to enable users to access the information required to maximise efficiency and better serve customers.

Featuring an Android OS, the Zebra TC75 rugged touch computers allow ‘anywhere, anytime’ access to virtually any information, are able to capture more types of data faster, and facilitate instant push-to-talk communications with co-workers.

Key features of the Zebra TC75 rugged touch computers include ability to choose preferred data input pair from finger and gloved finger or finger and stylus options; 4.7-inch display automatically adjusting to input method; SimulScan Document Capture allowing workers to simultaneously capture barcodes, text, phone number, images and check boxes; and world-class data capture with integrated enterprise class imager and a megapixel sensor allowing 1D and 2D barcode capture in almost every condition.

With the Zebra’s Mobility DNA providing more off-the-shelf apps, robust administration and easier app development, the TC75 is purpose-built for enterprises.

According to Senior Business Consultant Glenn Batten, the TC75 comes with a variety of accessories including a vehicle cradle for charging, a magnetic stripe reader that enables mobile payments, and a unique ShareCradle system that accommodates not only the TC75 but also other future Zebra devices, along with other accessories.

The TC75 is reliable and easy-to-use, cutting down on training costs for customers, he added. 

Visit Website
Related Products

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Touch Computers Rugged Computers