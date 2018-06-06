Zebra MC9200 mobile computers for flexibility in diverse environments

Gamma Solutions introduces the Zebra MC9200 mobile computer,specifically designed to provide flexible options in different work environments.

The choice of operating systems provided in the MC9200– Android, Windows Embedded Compact or Windows Embedded Handheld – ensures you can have the best fit for your business. With a dual core 1 GHz processor, 2GB of Flash memory and up to 32GB of additional SD memory, the MC9200 can power multiple complex ERP applications simultaneously.

Zebra MC9200 mobile computers offer users an advanced scan engine for their products, with the ability to capture 1D/2D barcodes from 7.62cm to as far as 21.4 metres away.The MC9200 also offers the option of PRZM intelligent imaging technology for the fastest performance on just about any type of data, from 1D and 2D barcodes to photos and fully searchable and editable documents.

Raising the bar on flexibility, the MC9200 features interchangeable keypads so that you can choose the keypad that makes data entry as easy as possible for any application.

Gamma Solutions National Sales Manager Paul Plemingsays the MC9200 has been tested to withstand 2000 1-metre tumbles and multiple 2.4-metre drops, and has an IP64 seal rating, making it perfect for every tough day in the work environment.