Zebra MC3300 Mobile Computer from Gamma Solutions

Mc3300 Mobile Computer Features

WORKS HARD IN THE REAL WORLD

When it comes to delivering real-world productivity, the MC3300 is the real deal. Push-to-talk capabilities and Wi-Fi-enabled WorkForce Connect mean colleagues can communicate instantly, from the back of the shop to the front. Warm-swap batteries virtually eliminate downtime, so your workforce can literally power through shifts. The MC3300 is efficiency, connectivity and productivity in one innovative package. And, it’s all backed by Zebra’s unrivalled OneCare support.

MULTIPLE FORM FACTORS

How can you get greater productivity, efficiency and comfort from a mobile computer? Pick up the new Zebra MC3300. The Zebra MC3300 can be configured four ways – pistol-style, turret with rotating head, straight shooter 0 o scan and 45º scan– giving you options for every use case. And, they’re all designed with ergonomics and performance in mind. Get the mobile computer that factors into more productivity for your business.

WORLD-CLASS DATA CAPTURE

When we say far and away better data capture, we mean it – because the new Zebra MC3300 mobile computer captures data from as far away as 70 feet. It takes on low- and high-impact scanning scenarios, reliably scans at low, intermediate and long ranges and accurately captures multiple barcodes with a single trigger pull. Get the mobile computer that puts you further ahead of your competition.

RUGGED AND LONG-LASTING

The new Zebra MC3300 mobile computer is undeniably rugged. It can withstand drops from up to 5 feet, and 1,000 tumbles from 3.2 feet high. It’s IP54 sealed against dust and spills, and the touchscreen is made of scratch-resistant Gorilla Glass. Yet, it’s sleek and sophisticated enough for front-of-shop. Get the mobile computer that gives your business the best of both worlds.

ADVANCED COMMUNICATION

The new Zebra MC3300 mobile computer gives you some powerful business connections – instantly. That’s because it allows colleagues to connect in an instant from anywhere in your facility, with Wi-Fi-enabled WorkForce Connect and push-to-talk capabilities. Get the mobile computer that connects you with greater efficiency, productivity and profitability.

COMPATIBLE WITH MC3200

With the new Zebra MC3300 mobile computer, you get the accessories that give your business an extra edge. We have holsters and handstraps that help your workforce work comfortably. And, our existing MC3200 charging cradles and other accessories are also compatible to MC3300 models. Get the mobile computer that’s packed with all the compatibility and productivity your business needs.

ANDROID OS AND SUPPORT

With the new Zebra MC3300 mobile computer, you’ll improve your operations with an easy transition to the best operating system for business: Android. Zebra makes the transition to Android simple, seamless and with minimal impact to end-users. And, it’s backed by 10 years of our unparalleled Zebra OneCare support. Get the mobile computer that transitions – and grows – with your business.