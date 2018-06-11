Zebra ET1 Enterprise tablet stands out with sleek design and ease of use

Gamma Solutions introduces the Zebra ET1 Enterprise tablet featuring a consumer-style sleek design and offering ease of use along with durability for all-day operation.

Very similar to popular tablets available today, the Zebra ET1 is designed for simple use and can handle drops, spills, and exposure to extreme heat or cold temperatures with its durable construction – it’s built with ultra-strong Gorilla Glass that offers high resistance to damage and scratches.

Key features of Zebra ET1 Enterprise tablets include support for 802.11 a/b/g/n for superfast Wi-Fi networks; high-speed 3G HSPA+ worldwide network for greater productivity in the field; extremely versatile application in a range of areas from retail to field services; multi-user log-on allowing each worker to personalise their workspace while letting managers know who is using the device at any time; expansion port and Bluetooth allowing peripherals to be added; and removable battery that can be swapped on the fly.

The ET1 also features RhoMobile Suite, allowing the user to easily create a single application that looks, feels and acts the same on Zebra mobile computers regardless of whether it is built on Android or Microsoft, helping reduce application development and support costs.

“The ET1 is so similar to today’s most popular tablets that virtually no training is needed to use them, and with their versatility, multi user logon and removable battery they are great for lots of use, long shifts and changing rosters,” says Gamma Solutions Supply Chain and Logistics Consultant Stephan Lakey.