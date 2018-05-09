Tough, ergonomic and efficient Skorpio X4 mobile computers

I would like to enquire about Gamma Solutions

Gamma Solutions presents the Skorpio X4, a high performance range of rugged mobile computers designed for reliable operation in harsh environments.

Windows Embedded or Android operating systems

The Skorpio X4 mobile computer features a high performance multicore 1 GHz architecture that offers blazing speed when running Windows Embedded Compact OS and allows easy upgradeability to the Android OS. Standard 1 GB RAM and 8 GB Flash ensure users will never run out of memory.

Outstanding user interface

Features such as the high-visibility 3.2-inch colour display touch screen – the largest in its class – as well as three different keyboards, a 50-key alphanumeric keypad, a 38-key functional keypad and a 28-key numeric keypad maximise efficiency for the user.

Ergonomic and reliable

Built rugged for mobile commerce solutions in the retail environment – both in-store and back-end receiving applications – the Skorpio X4 also offers market-leading ergonomics to reduce operator fatigue without compromising on reliability and robustness. The mobile computer can resist harsh environments, multiple drops, strong shocks and repetitive tumbles. The pistol-grip model has the most durable and comfortable handle in the industry.

Wireless communication

The Skorpio X4 mobile computer’s wireless communication capabilities (802.11 a/b/g/n) enable speedy transmission of data, while Bluetooth wireless technology v4 provides support for the new low energy mode (BLE). The new MIMO antennas provide extended coverage.

Features

The Skorpio X4 mobile computers also offer choice of 1D or 2D imagers featuring Datalogic’s patented ‘Green Spot’ technology for good-read feedback; wide band audio for improved speech recognition (Android only); choice of Microsoft Windows Embedded Compact 7 or Android v4.4 operating systems; TI 802.11 a/b/g/n radio with CCX v4 featuring MIMO antenna technology; Bluetooth wireless technology v4.0 with BLE (low energy) on Android models; 1.8m drop resistance; IP64 protection class; attachable handle; and EASEOFCARE Service Plans protecting the investment, and ensuring maximum productivity and ROI.

The WEC7 units include Wavelink Avalanche pre-installed and pre-licensed; Wavelink TelnetCE pre-installed and pre-licensed on Pistol Grip units; Pal pre-installed; and Android 4.4 upgradeability.

Skorpio X4 mobile computers are ideal for inventory/ picking; shelf replenishment; price management; order entry; assisted sales; line busting; and shipping/receiving applications.