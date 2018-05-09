Melbourne 11th 2018

Gamma Solutions introduces the Zebra QLN Mobile Printer series, specifically designed to help wherever, whenever needed.

Zebra's user-friendly QLN Mobile Printers help you to print barcode labels and more. Optimized for high duty-cycle label and receipt printing and designed to enhance business processes through easy integration and operation, the QLN Series printers deliver higher workplace performance.

Zebra’s popular QLN series of direct thermal mobile label printers has built a highly satisfied following based upon its proven drop-resistant durability; user-friendly, productivity-boosting features; and easy integration. With fast processing, large memory and a range of accessories the QLN printers help increase both user and operational efficiencies.

Whether you choose the QLn220 for print widths up to 2 inches or the QLn320 for 3-inch-wide printing - The printers’ over-molding and tempered-glass display, coupled with their seamless, one-piece design make them more durable than ever before.

“The QLN series is always popular with our customers due to its durability and reliability in the workplace” Says Gamma Solutions Northern Region Manager Hylton McCabe.

These printers can boost your operation’s productivity through their larger, sharper, easier-to-navigate display; faster, higher-quality printing; a variety of proactive alerts that help keep working printers in employees’ hands; and many convenient charging accessories. Other features such as Zebra Global Printing and improved network performance—including 802.11n wireless LAN capability for more robust and reliable connectivity and throughput—also make integration easier.

With Zebra’s Link-OS environment—an innovative operating system combining a powerful Multiplatform Software Development Kit (SDK) and software applications—the QLN printers are easy to integrate, manage and maintain from any location around the globe. Enabled with Print Touch™, these Link-OS printers offer web page launching features using Near Field Communication (NFC), making it easy to access Zebra’s extensive knowledge base of how-to videos and product support.

About Gamma Solutions

Gamma Solutions Pty Ltd (www.gammasolutions.com) is an Australian owned company, based in Melbourne, with offices in Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth. Founded in 1992, the company provides all the components of mobile computing, RFID and data collection systems such as portable terminals, barcode scanners, barcode printers and wireless networks; as well as professional services including systems analysis, design and implementation, middleware software and training. Gamma Solutions is committed to providing the highest level of customer service by providing good and services Australia wide as well as in New Zealand. For more information visit www.gammasolutions.com