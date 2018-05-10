The Honeywell PM43 Mid-Range Industrial Label Printers from Gamma Solutions

Melbourne May 10th,

Gamma Solutions introduces the Honeywell PM43 Mid-Range Industrial Label Printer ideal for a wide range of applications within the distribution center/warehouse and manufacturing environments.

The PM43 delivers fast, drop-in deployment, advanced connectivity and proven reliability to maximise uptime. With the fastest print speed in its class of 12ips the PM43 is the smartest printer around helping to reduce labelling errors and increase process efficiencies. The PM43 is co-engineered and tested to ensure optimise printhead performance.

The innovative ‘No-Touch’ configuration via an optional embedded RFID chip means it can be programmed without having to open the printer box or power it up. Available with WiFi and CCX-Certification with additional BT connectivity, the Honeywell PM43 helps maintain wireless network integrity. Each printer ships with Ethernet connectivity, as well as with network protocol IPv6, ensuring long-term, enterprise scalability.

The Rugged PM43 features strong all-metal construction which is perfect for harsh industrial environments and the metal media door with innovative latch system ensures media is protected. You can print small barcodes, text and images with pinpoint accuracy with a large colour multi-lingual tamper proof touch-screen.

Every printer has a web page loaded in the printer that allows for easy setup, monitoring and configuration through devices such as hand held computers, tablets or smart phones.

“The PM43s easy setup and monitoring in multiple languages makes it one of our most user friendly printers on the market” says Gamma Solutions National Sales Manager Paul Pleming.

