The Honeywell PM43 Mid-Range Industrial Label Printers from Gamma Solutions

Melbourne May 4th

Gamma Solutions introduces the Zebra TC8000 Touch Computer, specifically designed to enhance worker productivity by up to 14 percent

The TC8000 helps improve worker productivity in many ways such as minimising motion with an innovative scan angle that eliminates the thousands of times your workers need to tilt their device to see the screen. The device is 33 percent lighter than the traditional device to minimise fatigue and with Industry leading touch screen technology, works can use a finger, stylus or gloved finger to interact with your apps, complete with multi-touch support.

The TC8000 features a flexible handheld and hands-free scanner, the imager can be automatically triggered by the proximity sensor, weather it is worn in the hip holster, on the shoulder strap or in the cart or desktop mount. The SE4750 imager with proprietary PRZM intelligent imaging technology offers unparalleled performance, from 1D and 2D barcodes to fully searchable and editable documents.

The super-rugged design is built for the challenging warehouse environment. With the most extreme impact ratings, the Zebra TC8000 operates reliably even after 2000 consecutive hits when tumbling and multiple 8ft/2.4m drops to concrete. The TC8000 is sealed, ready to handle jetting water, dust and temperature swings making it ideal in outside yards.

With the largest battery in its class, the TC8000 has ample power and the battery can be changed in seconds without powering down, as well as providing extensive battery metrics that makes it easy to spot and retire aging batteries that can no longer hold a full charge.

“The TC8000 has a revolutionary design which contributes to productivity and is taking a fresh look at the way workers use devices and the way warehouse picking is done” says Gamma Solutions Hylton McCabe, Northern Region Manager.

The TC8000 also features an integrated a tool that allows you to automatically transform your legacy Terminal Emulation (TE) “green screens” into elegant, graphics-based All-touch TE screens that are not only highly intuitive, but also dramatically reduce the number of interactions required to complete a task. No coding and no modifications to your host application required.

About Gamma Solutions

Gamma Solutions Pty Ltd (www.gammasolutions.com) is an Australian owned company, based in Melbourne, with offices in Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth. Founded in 1992, the company provides all the components of mobile computing, RFID and data collection systems such as portable terminals, barcode scanners, barcode printers and wireless networks; as well as professional services including systems analysis, design and implementation, middleware software and training. Gamma Solutions is committed to providing the highest level of customer service by providing good and services Australia wide as well as in New Zealand. For more information visit www.gammasolutions.com