The Honeywell Granit 1981i Wireless Full-Range Area-Imaging Scanner

Gamma Solutions introduces the Honeywell Granit 1981i Wireless Industrial-Grade Full-Range Area-Imaging Scanner, specifically built for ease of use and scanning multiple types of barcodes.

The Granit 1981i wireless industrial-grade scanner features full-range area-imaging technology capable of reading both 1D and 2D barcodes across a wide range of distances. From poor quality 2 mil codes scanned at close range to 100 mil codes hanging from warehouse rafters scanned at ranges of 52 feet (16m), the 1981i is built to perform.

“The Granit 1981i is one of our most popular devices due to its versatility, ability to be used in addition to other devices and its durability in a harsh work environment” Says Gamma Solutions Senior Business Consultant Glenn Batten.

Featuring an integrated laser pointer aiming system with auto-illumination, omnidirectional reading capability and support for centering, the Granit 1981i takes the guesswork out of scanning at extended rangers. The Granit 1981i is built to withstand the varied demands of harsh working environment, rated at IP65 and is built to survive 5000 tumbles from 1 meter, and 50 drops to concrete from 2m you can expect to experience minimal device downtime and a lower overall cost of ownership.

About Gamma Solutions

Gamma Solutions Pty Ltd (www.gammasolutions.com) is an Australian owned company, based in Melbourne, with offices in Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth. Founded in 1992, the company provides all the components of mobile computing, RFID and data collection systems such as portable terminals, barcode scanners, barcode printers and wireless networks; as well as professional services including systems analysis, design and implementation, middleware software and training. Gamma Solutions is committed to providing the highest level of customer service by providing good and services Australia wide as well as in New Zealand. For more information visit www.gammasolutions.com