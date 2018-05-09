The Honeywell CK75 Ultra-Rugged Mobile Computer from Gamma Solutions

Melbourne May 10th

Gamma Solutions introduces the Honeywell CK75 Mobile Computer, optimised for warehouse and distributions environments with premium industrial-grade materials.

The CK75 mobile computer is equipped to deal with the most extreme conditions, including cold storage and freezer environments. The CK75 is built to withstand multiple 2.4m drops to concrete, over 2000 1m tumbles and has an IP67 seal rating against water and dust.

“The CK75 is one of our most popular mobile computers due to its toughness, ease of use and reliability” says Gamma Solutions Senior Business Consultant, Glenn Batten.

With the flexibility to quickly transition to tasks that require near or far scanning, speech, voice and image capture, without wasting time finding and reorienting workers on unfamiliar devices. The CK75 supports wired or wireless headsets and voice software, you have the options option of traditional or voice-enabled workflows.

With a dual-band 802.11 a/b/g/n WLAN radio, the CK75 mobile computer delivers rock solid performance and consistently fast response times, even in areas where you might experience low signal levels. The Honeywell CK75 Mobile computer offers users the choice of Windows Embedded Handheld 6.5 or Android 6 operating systems on a single device.

About Gamma Solutions

Gamma Solutions Pty Ltd (www.gammasolutions.com) is an Australian owned company, based in Melbourne, with offices in Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth. Founded in 1992, the company provides all the components of mobile computing, RFID and data collection systems such as portable terminals, barcode scanners, barcode printers and wireless networks; as well as professional services including systems analysis, design and implementation, middleware software and training. Gamma Solutions is committed to providing the highest level of customer service by providing good and services Australia wide as well as in New Zealand. For more information visit www.gammasolutions.com