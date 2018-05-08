The Handheld Nautiz X9 Rugged Computer

Gamma Solutions introduces the Handheld Nautiz X9 The Ultimate Outdoor Rugged Computer specifically designed to handle any environment a field worker might encounter.

The NX9 is designed for challenging outdoor and industrial environments. Targeted for forestry, public safety, GIS/surveying and field service, the NX9 continues Handhelds tradition of delivering unyielding ruggedness and maximum performance.

The NX9 features an IP67 rating means that it is fully waterproof and completely sealed against dust. It is also tested for surviving drops, vibrations, humidity, extreme temperatures and high altitudes.

Best-in-class field performance with a battery that works through even your longest shifts. Sunlight-readable 5-inch capacitive display with multi-touch sensitivity and specially hardened glass. The Handheld NX9 is powered by a quad-core processor and runs Android 7. It has plenty of RAM and storage to handle a wide range of tasks. Along with capabilities that comes with Google GMS licence, such as access the Play Store and Google Maps.

The NX9 features multiple data collection features including a scanner, GPS/GLONASS, a 13-megapixel rear-facing camera with auto focus and LED flash, and a 2-megapixel front-facing camera. Users can also add a 2D imager for more versatility.

“The versatility of the multiple data features along with its durability makes the NX9 one of the leaders in outdoor environments” Says Gamma Solutions Hylton McCabe Northern Region Manager.

The ultra-rugged NX9 features 2G/3G/LTE WAN, dual band 802.11 a/b/g/n wireless LAN, low energy 4.1 BT and NFC, everything you need for heavy duty field work. Accessories such as the pistol grip, vehicle dock and desktop charger help outfit your NX9 for an efficient day in the field.

About Gamma Solutions

Gamma Solutions Pty Ltd (www.gammasolutions.com) is an Australian owned company, based in Melbourne, with offices in Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth. Founded in 1992, the company provides all the components of mobile computing, RFID and data collection systems such as portable terminals, barcode scanners, barcode printers and wireless networks; as well as professional services including systems analysis, design and implementation, middleware software and training. Gamma Solutions is committed to providing the highest level of customer service by providing good and services Australia wide as well as in New Zealand. For more information visit www.gammasolutions.com