The Datalogic Skorpio X4 Mobile Computer from Gamma Solutions

Melbourne May 11th 2018,

Gamma Solutions introduces the Datalogic Skorpio X4 Mobile Computer, specifically designed to run faster and store more information than ever before.

The Skorpio X4 mobile computer features a high performance multicore 1 GHz architecture that offers blazing speeds coupled with its 1 GB Ram and 8GB flash the Skorpio X4 will never run out of memory. Running Windows as well as easy upgrade to Android OS users can choose the best programs suited for their work place.

Equipped with the largest high-visibility 3.2 inch colour display touch screen in its class, the Skorpio X4 Mobile Computer helps users work more efficiently, also available are three different keyboards for maximum efficiency, a 50-key alphanumeric, a 38-key functional keypad and a 28-key numeric keypad. This allows you to choose the best set up designed for your work place and workers.

This rugged mobile computer is particularly suitable for mobile commerce solutions both in-store and back-end receiving applications. With the best ergonomics on the Market, the Skorpio X4 reduces operator fatigue with no compromise in terms of reliability and robustness, resisting harsh environments, multiple drops, strong shocks and repetitive tumbles.

“The pistol-grip model has one of the most durable and comfortable handles in the industry” says Gamma Solutions National Sales Manager Paul Pleming.

About Gamma Solutions

Gamma Solutions Pty Ltd (www.gammasolutions.com) is an Australian owned company, based in Melbourne, with offices in Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth. Founded in 1992, the company provides all the components of mobile computing, RFID and data collection systems such as portable terminals, barcode scanners, barcode printers and wireless networks; as well as professional services including systems analysis, design and implementation, middleware software and training. Gamma Solutions is committed to providing the highest level of customer service by providing good and services Australia wide as well as in New Zealand. For more information visit www.gammasolutions.com