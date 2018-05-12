Rugged Algiz 10X tablet for today’s mobile workforce

I would like to enquire about Gamma Solutions

Gamma Solutions presents the Algiz 10X, a rugged handheld tablet featuring sophisticated technology and delivering powerful performance in harsh environments.

Designed to withstand harsh handling and extreme weather elements, Algiz 10X rugged tablets are recommended for today’s mobile workforce operating in the field. Features such as a powerful Intel quad-core processor, 128 GB SSD, expandable via microSD and 4 GB of DDR3 RAM offer top-of-the-line computing capability and massive storage capacity. The Algiz 10X features the latest in wireless connectivity and comes standard with Windows 10 Enterprise LTSB (64-bit).

Key features of the handheld Algiz 10X rugged tablet include crisp and bright 10.1-inch full HD projected capacitive touchscreen designed to handle detailed maps or other visuals in any weather condition; screen’s ambient light sensor adjusting backlighting automatically; easy and intuitive data capture thanks to built-in 5-megapixel camera with LED flash, microphone jack and several connectivity options; lightweight at just 1.3kg with slim 32mm design; and IP65 rating.

The Algiz 10X meets stringent MIL-STD-810G military standards for protection against dust, water, vibrations, drops, extreme temperatures and varying altitudes. A powerful and accurate tool for mapping and surveying, the rugged tablet offers antenna pass-through connectors for both GSM and GPS, allowing the operator to use an external antenna when the unit is docked.

Stephen Lakey, Supply Chain and Logistics Consultant at Gamma Solutions, adds that the tablet’s hot-swappable capability with a lithium-ion battery pack allows extended operation without stopping or shutting down.