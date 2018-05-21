New handheld Algiz 8X rugged tablet for tough environments

I would like to enquire about Gamma Solutions

The new handheld Algiz 8X rugged tablet available from Gamma Solutions is designed for tough performance with a full range of features and customisable options.

One of the toughest tablets in its class, the new Algiz 8X is only 24mm thick and weighs less than a kilo. With an IP65 rating and designed to meet the stringent MIL-STD-810G military standards, the rugged tablet is protected against dust, water, vibrations, drops, extreme temperatures and varying altitudes, keeping your data safe.

Key features of the Algiz 8X rugged tablets include an 8-inch capacitive touch screen made of chemically strengthened glass; rain mode, glove mode and active pen mode for flexibility in challenging and changing conditions; easy data capture with a range of convenient features including front and rear-facing cameras and robust GIS capabilities; and customisable options for Ethernet, serial (UART) or barcode reading to conform to specific user requirements.

Additionally, the Algiz 8X comes with vehicle cradles and mounts, multi-slot chargers and multiple carrying cases for maximum efficiency.

“With a full range of features and reliability, the powerful, compact Algiz 8X offers an ideal tablet solution at an excellent value,” says Gamma Solutions Supply Chain and Logistics Consultant, Stephen Lakey.

For more information, please visit www.gammasolutions.com.