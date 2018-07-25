Search
New Algiz 7 rugged tablet PCs from Handheld

By Gamma Solutions 25 July 2018
Supplier News
article image Handheld Algiz 7 rugged tablet PC
03 85623000

Gamma Solutions introduces the Handheld Algiz 7 rugged tablet PC, specifically designed to work with detailed maps or other highly visual tasks.

Small and lightweight in design, the new Handheld Algiz 7 offers multiple connectivity options and wide-ranging functionality.

Key features include an Intel Atom 1.6GHz processor, with 128GB SSD and 4GB DDR3 RAM; Windows 7; and connectivity options such as BT for short-range wireless connection, an integrated 3G antenna and a high speed GSM/UMTS/EVDO and Gobi 3000 technology allowing users to work on their choice of wireless frequency anywhere in the world.

The MaxView technology in the Handheld Algiz 7 tablet PCs provides spectacular brightness in outdoor conditions for easy visibility of the screen in direct sunlight. A hot swappable battery pack allows you to change without shutting down, enabling long work shifts.

Gamma Solutions Senior Business Consultant Glenn Batten observes that the ability to swap batteries without shutting down is a huge advantage for customers because workers can simply swap batteries and continue on with their work, thereby increasing worktime.

Built to withstand humidity, vibration, drops and extreme temperatures, the Algiz 7 is both rugged and user-friendly with 10 easy-to-use function buttons and an on-screen QWERTY soft keyboard.

This combination makes the Algiz 7 tablet PCs perfect for industries such as security, public safety, field service, GIS/mapping, logistics, railways, telecommunications, energy, law enforcement and military, among many more.

