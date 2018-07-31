Nautiz X2 rugged handhelds for tough field applications

I would like to enquire about Gamma Solutions

Gamma Solutions introduces the Nautiz X2 rugged handheld device, designed with the feel, sophistication and user-friendliness of an Android smartphone.

The Nautiz X2 from Handheld is an efficient all-in-one computer, scanner, camera and 4G/LTE phone. Built rugged to withstand tough applications in the field, the handheld device is powered by a quad-core processor, and features Android 6.0, a high-speed 1D/2D scanner and an 8-megapixel integrated camera with autofocus and flash.

Featuring an IP65 rating and meeting MIL-STD810G military test standards, the Nautiz X2 is built to survive repeated drops, punishing temperatures, dusty environments and heavy rain. Design highlights include a crisp, sunlight readable 4.7” display and a capacitive screen with the toughness of Gorilla Glass.

The Nautiz X2 offers all the functionality of a consumer smartphone with Google GMS allowing the user to download Play Store apps and use of Google Maps.

“The Nautiz X2 is a brilliant device, reliable and comfortable in the hand and its similarities to a phone mean you need almost no training to use it in the field,” says Gamma Solutions Northern Region Manager Hylton McCabe.