Nautiz X2 rugged handhelds for tough field applications

By Gamma Solutions 31 July 2018
article image Nautiz X2 rugged handheld device
Gamma Solutions introduces the Nautiz X2 rugged handheld device, designed with the feel, sophistication and user-friendliness of an Android smartphone.

The Nautiz X2 from Handheld is an efficient all-in-one computer, scanner, camera and 4G/LTE phone. Built rugged to withstand tough applications in the field, the handheld device is powered by a quad-core processor, and features Android 6.0, a high-speed 1D/2D scanner and an 8-megapixel integrated camera with autofocus and flash.

Featuring an IP65 rating and meeting MIL-STD810G military test standards, the Nautiz X2 is built to survive repeated drops, punishing temperatures, dusty environments and heavy rain. Design highlights include a crisp, sunlight readable 4.7” display and a capacitive screen with the toughness of Gorilla Glass.

The Nautiz X2 offers all the functionality of a consumer smartphone with Google GMS allowing the user to download Play Store apps and use of Google Maps.

“The Nautiz X2 is a brilliant device, reliable and comfortable in the hand and its similarities to a phone mean you need almost no training to use it in the field,” says Gamma Solutions Northern Region Manager Hylton McCabe.

