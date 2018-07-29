Nautiz X1 ultra rugged handheld for harsh environments

I would like to enquire about Gamma Solutions

The Nautiz X1 by Handheld is an ultra-rugged, ultra-compact handheld device, specifically built for professional tasks in harsh environments.

Available from Gamma Solutions , the Nautiz X1 is built for the toughest conditions, meeting the stringent MIL-STD-810G military standards for withstanding humidity, vibration, drops and extreme temperatures. With an IP67 rating, the Nautiz X1 is fully waterproof and impervious to dust. Measuring 180 grams, the handheld device features a 4-inch capacitive touch screen and doesn’t compromise between toughness and slim design.

Key features of the Nautiz X1 handheld include 1 GHz dual-core processor and 1 GB RAM; option of Android 4.0 or Windows Embedded Handheld 6.5 operating system; 4 GB on-board memory (expandable); and high speed data transmission worldwide over GSM networks.

“You can plug into a mic/earphone jack or pair with BT peripherals; it is also available with multiple accessories including a desktop cradle, a vehicle cradle and an extended battery. The Nautiz X1 is a very reliable compact device for your outdoor needs,” says Gamma Solutions National Sales Manager Paul Pleming.