Honeywell Dolphin CT60 mobile computers for enterprises

By Gamma Solutions 22 May 2018
The new Honeywell Dolphin CT60 mobile computer is designed to accelerate provisioning, certification and deployment across the enterprise.

Available from Gamma Solutions , the CT60 is feature-packed to simplify repetitive tasks and keep workers connected and productive all day long. Facilitating large file transfers, video streaming and quick remote access to business applications, the new Honeywell mobile computers deliver fast, accurate 1D/2D scanning even on the most damaged barcodes.

Describing the Dolphin CT60 as a step-up in mobile computers, Gamma Solutions Northern Region Manager Hylton McCabe says the device is fast, accurate, reliable, easy to use, and packed full of memory and processing power.

Key features of the Dolphin CT60 mobile computers include the Mobility Edge platform delivering real time connectivity, advanced data capture and future-proof investment protection; extended product lifecycle across four generations of Android from Android Nougat to Android Q helping maximise ROI; ergonomic and lightweight for comfortable everyday use; 4.7” touch screen that can be used with finger, glove or stylus; IP65 and IP67 ratings against dust, water and spray; and ability to withstand multiple 1.5m drops to concrete and 1000 one-metre tumbles.

