Honeywell Dolphin™ CT40 Mobile Computer from Gamma Sol

Dolphin™ CT40 Mobile Computer Features

Today’s enterprises need mobile devices that can help them deliver a consistent, high-quality experience across channels to their customers. Ideally, they want a single device that can handle it all – from order picking at the distribution center to in-store merchandising and home delivery. Introducing the Honeywell Dolphin™ CT40 mobile computer. Designed for retail store associates and other highly mobile workers, the lightweight, ergonomic Dolphin CT40 is a sleek and stylish enterprise-class, fulltouch device that helps improve worker productivity and minimize fatigue. Equipped with a high-performance octo-core chipset, fast Wi-Fi, and 4G LTE connectivity, the Dolphin CT40 mobile computer gives associates quick access to business-critical information whenever they need it. The Dolphin CT40 device is built tough with a rugged housing and Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5 screen to protect the unit against accidental drops and falls. Built on Honeywell’s Mobility Edge™ platform, the Dolphin CT40 mobile computer is upgradeable across four generations of Android™, from Android Nougat to Android Q, providing a lower overall TCO and maximizing return on customer investment. The Mobility Edge advanced enterprise management tools allow companies to test and validate applications once, accelerate deployments across the enterprise, optimize device performance, simplify software updates, training, and maintenance, and extend overall product lifecycle. Compatible with a broad range of Honeywell connected applications, thirdparty software, and a comprehensive portfolio of accessories, the Dolphin CT40 mobile computer is more than just a hardware device – it’s a highly integrated solution for retail and light-duty field mobility environments with all the tools enterprises need to handle day-to-day business tasks – from the shop floor and the backroom indoors to light-duty logistics and delivery outdoors.