Honeywell Dolphin CN80 Mobile Computer from Gamma Solutions

Dolphin CN80 Mobile Computer Features

Logistics, warehouse, and field mobility organizations alike are transitioning from devices built on Windows® to devices built on Android™ and from keypad-centric devices to full touchscreens. But many legacy applications have not yet been updated for this new touch-centric world and for many use cases, keys remain essential for data capture. Fortunately, there’s one ultra-rugged mobile computer that helps bridge the gap. The Dolphin™ CN80 device offers both a large touchscreen and a choice of numeric or QWERTY keypad, allowing users to pick the best input method for their environment today, and also be ready for the touch-centric applications of the future.

Mobility Edge™ Hardware and Software Platform

The Mobility Edge hardware platform and enterprise lifecycle tools drive an integrated, repeatable, scalable approach for accelerated and secure development, deployment, performance management, and lifecycle management.

Forward-Compatible. Future-Proof.

The Dolphin CN80 device provides futureproof investment protection with support for four Android generations, starting with Android 7.1 (N). Security updates are also available for up to two years past the last Google patch via the Honeywell Sentinel service plan.

Best of Both Worlds – Keys and Touchscreen

The large touchscreen with a 23-key numeric or 40-key QWERTY keypad supports both legacy key-centric applications and newer touch applications. Keypads allow input in extremely harsh environments and optimize efficiency in all environments.

Rugged, Ergonomic Design – Built to Last

Ultra-rugged construction withstands multiple 2.4 m (8 ft) drops to concrete and 2,000 1.0 m (3.3 ft) tumbles. IP65/IP67 ratings against dust/water spray. Cold storage and non-incendive options support operation where other products can’t be used.

Unparalleled Scanning Performance

Enhanced 1D/2D scanning/data capture with read ranges of 0.15 m to 15.2 m (6 in to 50 ft) typically required in today’s warehouses. Optional scan handle for flexibility to switch between handheld and pistol grip operations.