Honeywell Dolphin CK65 Mobile Computer from Gamma Solutions

Dolphin CK65 Mobile Computer Features

Extending the popular ergonomic design of the CK3X/R model, the Dolphin™ CK65 Mobile Computer takes the best and makes it even better, giving you the power to put accuracy and productivity in the hands of your workers with a mobile solution that offers easy deployment and fast return on investment.

Built on the Mobility Edge™ platform, the Dolphin CK65 device offers an integrated, repeatable, and scalable approach based on a common hardware and software platform, unleashing customers from constraints faced today around integration and inflexible technologies without sacrificing enterprise security, reliability, performance, or management features.

Juggling multiple devices across the enterprise introduces time- and cost-intensive complexities for Enterprise IT to manage and maintain. The Mobility Edge platform enables customers to accelerate provisioning, certification, and deployment across the enterprise. The Dolphin CK65 device offers an extended product lifecycle across Android ™ R to maximize return on customer investment and provide a lower overall TCO. And it’s validated by Android Enterprise Recommended, a Google-led initiative that helps businesses confidently select, deploy, and manage Android devices and services best suited to their enterprise needs.

The rugged Dolphin CK65 mobile computer features a fast processor, advanced network connectivity, and enhanced 1D/2D scanning plus extended battery life lasting over 18 hours to keep workers connected and productive throughout multiple shifts. The Dolphin CK65 computer is rated to IP64 and can withstand multiple 2.4 m (8 ft) drops to concrete and 1,000 1.0 m (3.3 ft) tumbles. The large, vivid 10.16 cm (4 in) touchscreen display can be read easily indoors and used with finger, glove, or stylus, making it ideal for warehouse, manufacturing, and other challenging environments

The Mobility Edge hardware platform and enterprise lifecycle tools drive an integrated, repeatable, scalable approach for accelerated and secure development, deployment, performance management, and lifecycle management.

The Dolphin CK65 device provides future-proof investment protection with support for four Android generations, starting with Android 8 (O). Security updates are also available for up to two years after the last Google patch through Honeywell Sentinel.

The large touchscreen with a 38-key numeric keypad with function keys or 51-key alphanumeric keypad supports both legacy key-centric applications and newer touch applications. Keypads allow input in extremely harsh environments and optimize efficiency in all environments.

Rugged construction withstands multiple 2.4 m (8 ft) drops to concrete and 1,000 1.0 m (3.3 ft) tumbles. IP64 ratings against dust and water spray.

Enhanced 1D/2D scanning/data capture with read ranges of 0.15 m to 15.2 m (6 in to 50 ft) typically required in today’s warehouses. Optional scan handle for flexibility to switch between handheld and pistol grip operations.