Honeywell CN75 ultra rugged mobile computer

The new Honeywell CN75 ultra-rugged mobile computers, available in Australia from Gamma Solutions , deliver the power and performance required by today’s mobile field service and transportation workers.

Offering a choice between Windows Embedded Handheld 6.5 and Android 6.0 Nougat operating system, the Honeywell CN75 is powered by a 1.5 deal core, multi-engine processor with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB Flash, assuring future-proof capability.

Featuring flexible network voice and data WWAN radio technology that operates on networks worldwide, the CN75 provides optimal network coverage by offering switch-on-the-fly network selection capability, eliminating the need for multiple pools of devices dedicated to one network.

Honeywell CN75 ultra rugged mobile computers are specifically designed for mobile field service environments with the ability to withstand 2.4-metre drops to concrete and 2000 1-metre tumbles as well as an IP67 seal rating against rain and dust.

Key features include a power-packed design with a keypad providing unparalleled versatility; smart battery technology providing enough power to last a full shift; advanced barcode imaging technology with motion tolerance for snappy scanning; and white illuminations with laser aiming, eliminating costly delays in scan-intensive applications.

“With its versatility, performance and advanced barcode imaging scanning, the CN75 is a step up in its class, providing workers with everything they need for a tough day in the field,” says Gamma Solutions National Sales Manager Paul Pleming.