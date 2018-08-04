Handheld’s new Nautiz X4 rugged handhelds for fieldwork

I would like to enquire about Gamma Solutions

Gamma Solutions introduces the Handheld Nautiz X4 rugged handheld, designed as a compact, durable device for fieldwork.

Featuring a laser scanner or 2D imager, in addition to a 5 megapixel camera with auto focus and LED flash, the Nautiz X4 also comes with an integrated GPS receiver and multiple connectivity options such as high powered 3G and Wi-Fi.

Key features of the Nautiz X4 rugged handhelds include a high-brightness resistive touchscreen; lightweight at only 330 grams, combining portability with a rugged design; and IP65 rating and compliance with the stringent MIL-STD-810G military test standards allowing use in harsh environments from heavy rain and bright sunshine to fog and dust.

The feature-rich Nautiz X4 runs Android 4.2 or Windows Embedded Handheld 6.5, with a 1GHz processor, 512MB of RAM and 1GB of Flash memory.

“The Nautiz X4 is built to go wherever your work takes you; it is a valuable tool for warehousing, logistics, field service, security or almost any field as it is such a versatile device,” says Gamma Solutions Senior Business Consultant Glenn Batten.