Handheld’s new Nautiz X4 rugged handhelds for fieldwork

By Gamma Solutions 04 August 2018
Supplier News
article image Handheld Nautiz X4 rugged handheld
Gamma Solutions introduces the Handheld Nautiz X4 rugged handheld, designed as a compact, durable device for fieldwork.

Featuring a laser scanner or 2D imager, in addition to a 5 megapixel camera with auto focus and LED flash, the Nautiz X4 also comes with an integrated GPS receiver and multiple connectivity options such as high powered 3G and Wi-Fi.

Key features of the Nautiz X4 rugged handhelds include a high-brightness resistive touchscreen; lightweight at only 330 grams, combining portability with a rugged design; and IP65 rating and compliance with the stringent MIL-STD-810G military test standards allowing use in harsh environments from heavy rain and bright sunshine to fog and dust.

The feature-rich Nautiz X4 runs Android 4.2 or Windows Embedded Handheld 6.5, with a 1GHz processor, 512MB of RAM and 1GB of Flash memory.

“The Nautiz X4 is built to go wherever your work takes you; it is a valuable tool for warehousing, logistics, field service, security or almost any field as it is such a versatile device,” says Gamma Solutions Senior Business Consultant Glenn Batten.

