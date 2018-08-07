Handheld Nautiz X8 ultra rugged handhelds

Gamma Solutions introduces the Nautiz X8 ultra rugged handheld device designed for field use with an unprecedented combination of processing power, connectivity and robustness.

The Nautiz X8 features a 4470 dual-core 1.5 GHz processor, 1GB of RAM, 4GB of iNAND Flash and a choice of operating systems with Android 4.2.2 or Windows Embedded Handheld 6.5.3.

Key features of the stylish and ergonomic Nautiz X8 ultra rugged handhelds include a battery that lasts up to 12 hours; 4.7-inch high brightness screen; impervious to dust and water with IP67 rating; design meeting MIL-STD-810G stringent military standards; and ability to survive repeated drops, strong vibrations and temperatures from -30°C to 60°C.

The Nautiz X8 offers an exceptional combination of connectivity options including a dedicated u-blox GPS receiver, BT2.0 and 802.11 b/g/n WLAN functionality as well as connectivity through GSM/UMTS or CDMA phone data transmission. Features also include a built-in G-sensor/ accelerometer and gyroscope to measure acceleration and orientation, an integrated compass and altimeter, and an open architecture and an extension cap system that lets you connect to additional hardware such as sensors, radios and other add-ons.

“With the ability to wear it in a holster, toss it in your bag or mount it on your vehicle, the Nautiz X8 is an all sleek, rugged device equipped for the hardest day of work, packed with features you’ll wonder what you ever did without it,” says Gamma Solutions Supply Chain and Logistics Consultant Stephen Lakey.