Handheld APAC Nautiz X6 from Gamma Solutions

Nautix X6 Ultra Rugged Android Phablet Features

If you could take the high-visibility functionality of a tablet and the go-anywhere performance of a rugged handheld and combine them, you’d end up with one device that could take you through your workday with ease. Fortunately for you, this state-of-the-art solution already exists: it’s the Nautiz X6 ultra-rugged Android phablet.

Small Profile, Big Impact

The Nautiz X6 brings the best of a conventional tablet and a traditional rugged handheld in a single device. It has the large-screen functionality of a tablet, with the work-anywhere ruggedness of a handheld. Enjoy an expansive 6-inch touchscreen display that’s sunlight-readable and protected by super-hardened Gorilla Glass. And this winning combination is still lightweight and super slim, making it a perfect rugged phablet to easily bring anywhere.

Real-world Capabilities In The Rugged World

The Nautiz X6 ultra-rugged Android phablet is ideal for rough-and-tumble applications like surveying and GIS, with a superior u-blox NEO-M8N receiver for highly accurate navigation using GPS or Galileo. In the warehouse, read NFC tags, or use one-button scanning to track virtually anything. The high-res rear/front cameras capture detailed images, and an array of sensors carry the load for a multitude of tasks. The Nautiz X6 fits perfectly in your mobile workforce — whether you are in utilities, foodservice, field service, GIS, warehousing, or logistics.

Designed Specifically For Outdoor Work

Field workers need a tool that can handle the job anywhere, and last as long as the shift does. The ultra-rugged Nautiz X6 has both covered. It meets a wide range of the MIL-STD-810G test standards for operating in extreme temperatures, handling drops, vibrations, humidity and altitude. An IP67 rating means that the Nautiz X6 is fully dust- and waterproof. And it’s got serious staying power; the robust user-replaceable battery can work even multiple shifts on a single charge.

Android Oreo Means Seamless Device Management

Just like all Handheld rugged computers, the Nautiz X6 Android phablet is an amazingly versatile communication tool. Android Oreo brings important speed and battery benefits. And Android for Enterprise, coupled with Handheld’s proprietary MaxGo software, means easier deployments over large enterprises. Choose from a broad spectrum of communication technologies, including WLAN, cellular (WWAN), BT and NFC. Workers can connect to each other or the back office, sending, accessing and sharing data and reports seamlessly throughout the workday.

Rugged Accessories For Efficiency

With a long list of options and accessories, you can configure the Nautiz X6 to your field work needs. Add a 2D imager, or accessories like vehicle docks, pole mounts, stylus pens and more, to customize your rugged Android phablet to get the job done easier, faster and more efficiently.