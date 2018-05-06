Gamma Solutions teams up with Handheld for Megatrans2018 Show

I would like to enquire about Gamma Solutions

Gamma Solutions will be partnering with Handheld at the upcoming Megatrans2018 Show being held at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre from 10-12 May.

An important event on the Australian and international supply chain and logistics industry calendar, the Megatrans2018 show will bring together all stakeholders responsible for planning, implementing and controlling the efficient, effective forward flow and storage of goods, services and related information from product inception to the end user.

Over a period of three days, the exhibition will provide a “platform for everyone involved in planning, executing and documenting the flow and storage of goods” between the point of origin and point of consumption.

Gamma Solutions Senior Business Consultant Glenn Baton said they looked forward to showcasing their products and services to a wide range of companies at the event.

The 30,000m² exhibition space will feature distinct functional areas for Logistics & Material Handling; Warehousing & Storage; Road Transport, Air, Sea & Rail; Infrastructure; and Technology.

During this exhibition, Gamma Solutions will be giving away a free Handheld Algiz 10X V2 featuring a 128 GB SSD, expandable via microSD, 4 GB of DDR3 RAM, built-in 5-megapixel camera with LED flash, microphone jack and several connectivity options. The IP65-rated Algiz 10X tablet meets stringent MIL-STD-810G military standards for protection against dust, water, vibrations, drops, extreme temperatures and varying altitudes.

Gamma Solutions will also be showcasing Handheld products such as the Nautiz X9 featuring a scanner, camera, 4G/LTE phone and NFC, a sunlight-readable 5-inch capacitive display with multi-touch sensitivity and specially hardened glass. Designed for challenging outdoor and industrial environments, the IP67-rated Nautiz X9 is fully waterproof and completely sealed against dust, and also tested against MIL-STD-810G standards for surviving drops, vibrations, humidity, extreme temperatures and altitudes.

Please meet the Gamma Solutions team on Stand 4915 at the Megatrans2018 Show.

Gamma Solutions is an Australian owned company providing all the components of mobile computing, RFID and data collection systems such as portable terminals, barcode scanners, barcode printers and wireless networks as well as professional services including systems analysis, design and implementation, middleware software and training.

For more information, please visit the Gamma Solutions website www.gammasolutions.com.