VTEM motion terminal heralds a revolution in automation

Pneumatics is intrinsically a user-friendly technology and is set to become even more straightforward, versatile and flexible. The brand new VTEM Motion Terminal from Festo propels pneumatics into the era of Industry 4.0 with apps that can replace over 50 individual standard components, thanks to the latest developments in piezo technology and software.

The VTEM Motion Terminal is expected to revolutionise automation technology in much the same way that the smartphone turned the mobile communication market on its head a decade ago. In addition to transforming pneumatic products into true Industry 4.0 components, the VTEM simplifies system design, reduces costs and offers greater energy efficiency.

Festo predicts that the new method of function integration exempified by the VTEM – combined with software apps – will simplify the entire value chain, since only one piece of hardware will be required. Beneath the new Motion Terminal’s somewhat unassuming exterior and classic Festo product design lies technical refinement based on state-of-the-art information technology.

True Industry 4.0

Piezo technology, integrated stroke and pressure sensors – together with control via motion apps – open up entirely new perspectives for machinery and plant manufacturers. The fusion of mechanics, electronics and software featured in the Festo VTEM Motion Terminal will transform a pneumatic product into a true Industry 4.0 component, and enable flexible production. Changes in pneumatic functions and adaptations to new formats are controlled via apps by changing parameters. The integrated intelligent sensors for control, diagnostics and self-learning tasks will eliminate the need for additional components.

Motion apps

The VTEM Motion Terminal has been launched with ten different functions via motion apps: from basic modification of the directional control valve functions to energy-efficient motion, and from proportional control to different motion profiles. What makes this so special is that the same valve hardware is used for everything. Thanks to the fast activation of new functions via apps, machine developers can create a basic machine type and then select the relevant apps on the fly, to equip it with the necessary functions and features to meet customer requirements. Further apps are already in development.

Assigning functions via software has the added benefit of protecting against tampering and protecting know-how, since it is not possible to tell from the outside which functions the valves are executing. Maintenance is also simplified, as long lists of spare and wearing parts will be a thing of the past.

Intrinsic energy efficiency

The specially developed motion apps as well as the leakage diagnostic function save energy during operation. However, the energy-saving piezo technology for the proportional valve's preliminary stage also plays its part.

The air consumption can be flexibly adapted to the requirements using the ‘selectable pressure level’ and ‘ECO drive’ apps. With the selectable pressure level, a digitally selected pressure can limit the pneumatic force to the level required for the application. ECO drive reduces the compressed air consumption to the minimum level required to achieve motion, provided no pressing or holding forces are needed in the end position. This enables savings of up to 70% compared with standard operation, depending on the application.

Reduced costs and complexity

Festo‘s VTEM Motion Terminal permits both fast and powerful movements and leakage diagnostics at much lower costs than current solutions. For example, fewer controllers are required compared with electrical solutions since one controller can control up to eight movements with the VTEM. Energy consumption is also reduced, and the required installation space is decreased by up to 65%.

In a comparison of the technology, solutions with the VTEM Motion Terminal offer truly cost-effective alternatives for eight applications. Instead of a valve, a pressure regulator and a pressure sensor (in other words three components), only one single technology – a valve – is needed.

For more information about Festo‘s VTEM Motion Terminal, please visit www.festo.com/motionterminal.