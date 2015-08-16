Search

Smart positioning cylinders simplify maintenance in the process industry

by Festo
In the processing industry, Festo has been a partner in providing solutions to increase efficiency and simplify

maintenance. This has been achieved by using our reliable and clean design positioning cylinders. Positioning drives with external feedback linkages are still being used in the process industry, however the feedback linkages are extremely susceptible to damage and malfunctions due to the harsh conditions they are subjected to. This leads to increased costs in maintenance and lost production time.

The advantages of the Festo solution is that it combines the function of a linear actuator, position controller and displacement encoder all securely enclosed within the cylinder barrel.This solution protects the critical system components from humidity, moisture, dust and aggressive atmospheres. The actuator only requires a self-teach initialisation sequence during commissioning, after that it’s virtually maintenance free.

DFPI highlights

  • Everything in one housing - robust, compact design
  • High IP rating
  • High level of corrosion resistance for use in aggressive environments
  • Self-initialisation - easy commissioning
  • Fail safe position selection
  • Festo proximity sensors can be used with additional sensing of intermediate positions

DFPI options with no external linkages:

Internal feedback and positioner (ISO 15552 with compatible accessories) suitable for:

  • Damper control
  • Louver control
  • Clam shell doors
  • Burner control
  • TLO ploughs
  • Knifegate valves

Internal feedback with external positioner (external positioner can be mounted directly to a cylinder or remotely if required) suitable for the same applications above.

Internal feedback and positioner (ISO mounting pattern on face to suit process valves) suitable for:

  • DART valves
  • Hopper slide gate control
  • Knife gate valves

Festo also provides system solutions to enhance the benefits of using the DFPI positioning cylinders, these include:

  • Control panel building for local auto or manual control
  • Valve terminals with input and output modules to suit many network protocols
  • Process valve control

Most of the applications for smart positioning cylinders can be found in the processing industry such as mining, water/wastewater, mineral processing and in the food sector. 

PDF
Stainless-Steel round cylinder CRDSNU
(637 Kb)
 PDF
Smart Positioning Cylinders for the Process Industry
(395 Kb)

Related Festo News

Supplier news
Linear actuator that’s tough on the outside and smart on the inside - DFPI-NB3
16/08/15 - Festo presents a new range of linear actuators delivering exceptionally tough performance with an integrated displacement encoder.
Supplier news
Festo pneumatic actuators replace electric actuators at water treatment plant to reduce cost
12/12/12 - Festo pneumatic actuators were used to replace electric actuators during the upgrade of a water treatment plant in Hermanus on South Africa’s Cape Whale Coast.
Supplier news
DFPI controlled linear actuators from Festo
01/12/11 - Festo presents the DFPI integrated linear actuators designed for all process valves.
Supplier news
DNCE electromechanical rod actuators available from Festo
14/06/11 - Festo has recently announced the expansion of its broad line of electromechanical actuators to now include the new electromechanical rod actuators, DNCE.
Supplier news
VSNB control valves for process actuators from Festo
25/06/09 - The new VSNB valves from Festo are an economical and versatile solution for the control of process actuators. The valves can be used to actuate both single-acting and double-acting actuators which fea
