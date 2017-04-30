New online tool helps design, configure and order handling systems quickly

The HGO is ideal for specifying systems for applications such as palletising, end-of-line packaging, assembling and laser cutting

Festo has introduced a new online engineering tool that allows users to configure and order standard handling systems in three easy steps.

An all-in-one configuration and ordering system, Festo’s new Handling Guide Online (HGO) significantly reduces design, assembly and delivery times compared with previous methods, from around two months to just a few weeks for a standard handling system. The new online tool enables ready-to-install handling systems to be configured in less than 20 minutes.

Offering a faster and more cost-effective option for design engineers looking to configure handling systems, the HGO is ideal for specifying systems for applications such as palletising, end-of-line packaging, assembling and laser cutting.

Previously, engineers would have to go through a lengthy request process when ordering handling systems. Recognising the need for a modern way of specifying systems that simplified the whole design and procurement process, Festo developed this unique online software, the Handling Guide Online to make configuring handling systems a quick, easy and intuitive experience.

The 3-step Handling Guide Online process

The engineer is given four Cartesian system options: single-axis systems, 2D linear gantry, 2D gantry and 3D gantry. Once the user selects the most appropriate option and enters the specific application data into the tool, such as the load and stroke length, the system calculates the most appropriate handling system for those needs. Comprehensive datasheets, a powerful animation and a complete CAD model are all available for download in all common data formats.

In the last step, the engineer is allowed to further configure the selected system with additional options to meet specific requirements such as safety options, sensors and length of cabling. In the final design, the HGO details the list of parts that make up the system and includes online links to the individual components.

In addition to the standard line of handling systems, Festo also develops products based entirely on individual, industry-specific requirements. These may include, for example, systems with freely definable axis geometries for shorter cycle times or for integration into machines with minimal space requirements including perfectly matched individual solutions for gripping, rotary motion and vacuum, as well as image processing with intelligent compact cameras for quality inspection and conveyor belt monitoring.

For more information please visit www.festo.com/hgo.