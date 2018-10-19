New DFPD quarter turn actuators for process automation

Festo introduces a new range of quarter turn actuators designed to set new standards in process automation.

The modular, resilient and versatile DFPD quarter-turn actuators from Festo feature a rack and pinion combination to meet the many requirements of the process industry. Thanks to its versatility and flexibility, the DFPD can be used in a variety of sectors and markets. Its modern, simple and compact design impresses, whether it is used with ball valves, shut off valves or air dampers in the chemical, pharmaceutical or beverage industries, water treatment and other areas of process automation.

Flexible in operating pressure

The single-acting version of this new quarter turn actuator is particularly compact and extremely modular. Key features include an optimised spring design allowing configuration in increments of 0.5 bar for more efficient use; nine different spring combinations meeting the most precise operating pressure requirements between 2 and 6 bar; rotation angle for standard sizes up to 90° and for sizes 40, 120, 240 and 480 rising to 180°; and corrosion-resistant surface coatings offering reliability and flexibility in harsh conditions.

The basic version of the DFPD is suitable for temperatures between -20°C and +80°C. The low-temperature variant is designed for arctic regions and covers a temperature range of -50°C to +60°C. The high-temperature variant can be used at temperatures of between 0°C and +150°C.

DFPD quarter-turn actuators can be mounted anywhere and the end positions can be adjusted by ±5° at both ends, ensuring high flexibility during operation.

A complete package covering the entire value chain

In combination with the CMSX positioner, the DFPD is ideally suited for the analogue control of quarter-turn actuators, e.g. in dosing tasks. Furthermore, the sensor boxes SRBC/SRBE/SRBG enable simple digital control and full position sensing even outdoors as well as in potentially explosive environments.

The NAMUR valves VSNC are certified worldwide in accordance with all the current standards while the robust pilot valves VOFC and VOFD are perfect for safety-oriented applications. The solenoid valves meet the highest safety standards (up to SIL3, explosion protection). This allows Festo to provide complete automation of quarter-turn actuators for a large range of applications.

