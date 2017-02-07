New compact pressure sensor extends Festo’s pressure sensing range

I would like to enquire about Festo

Festo announces the release of a new range of compact pressure sensors designed for process and factory automation applications. Building on Festo’s comprehensive range of sensors, the new SPAN sensor extends the brand’s pressure sensing offer, delivering ease of use in set up, operation and maintenance.

Festo’s SPAN pressure sensors feature a compact 30x30mm form factor, are competitively priced and come with IP40 certified protection against outside ingress. Sharing the same intuitive menu guidance used in the recently released SPAU and SFAW sensors, SPAN features a clear, high-contrast, two-colour, back-lit LCD, allowing users to easily monitor their systems.

Key features also include IO-Link functionality reducing commissioning and set-up time, and enabling remote maintenance and parameterisation; open and modular design with high flexibility; and switchable PNP/NPN and analogue current or voltage outputs, allowing simple and rapid integration into numerous control systems.

Applications include supply pressure monitoring, vacuum monitoring, leak testing, pressure monitoring at the regulator and object detection. The open, modular and versatile functionality of SPAN pressure sensors simplifies choice and reduces complexity for engineers.

SFAW - Monitors liquid media

Key features include measurement of flow rate, consumption and temperature of fluids; rotatable 340° degree display; IO-link support and modular design.

SPAU - Measuring, monitoring and sensing pressure

Key features include ability to keep pressure levels permanently under control; flexible connection options; visual pressure status indication (Blue and Red); and quick and easy mounting and commissioning.

SPAE - Extremely small pressure sensor for reliable pressure monitoring

Key features include 10mm grid dimension; lightweight design ideal for high dynamic response; easy to read, intuitive to operate; and IO-link support.

SPAW - Monitors the pressure of liquids and gases

Key features include 9 measuring ranges from -1 … 1 bar to 0 … 100 bar; rotatable housing rotating 320° and displaying at 45° angle; and high quality display for quick, intuitive configuration of outputs.

More information about Festo sensors can be found online.