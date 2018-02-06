Modular servo press kit for high precision electronics manufacturing

The new servo press kit from Festo offers manufacturers of high-precision electronics and small parts a lower cost, easy-to-use alternative to traditional press control systems.

The modular servo press kit YJKP combines software and hardware components from Festo into a complete mechatronic solution, which enables electric press-fitting applications requiring up to 17 kN force to be implemented simply, reliably and cost-effectively.

Festo’s servo press kit provides a simple and pre-assembled system solution for a wide range of applications from press-fitting printed circuit boards into housings, inserting precision parts in clock mechanisms and sealing module housings to press-fitting and testing seals.

The servo press kit comprises of modular operating software and matching standard Festo components including the electric spindle drive ESBF, the motor EMMS-AS, the motor controller CMMP-AS, the controller CECC-X and a force sensor. The solution can be quickly and easily integrated by machine and plant builders involved in electronics and small parts manufacturing in their press applications.

Being modular, the servo press kits can be tailored to the needs of the user, guaranteeing a flexible design and reducing investment costs. This is especially beneficial to most users who end up using just 10% of the scope of a pre-assembled press from an established manufacturer.

Users can choose from a force range of 0.8 to 17 kN, stroke length of 100 to 400 mm, axial or parallel attachment of the motor, and a single-turn or multi-turn encoder, avoiding expensive oversizing.

Easy-to-use operating software is pre-installed in the controller, ready for use as soon as system integration is complete. The user doesn’t need programming skills and can parameterise the press unit in a simple and intuitive way. The modular software offers a range of application-specific functions, which can be displayed on any platform, on a PC, tablet or other HMI. Processes are quick to configure and easy to implement using the function elements in the software’s integrated library.

Monitoring is simple, as all steps can be fully checked and tracked for quality assurance using the software, and users can reload the results of each individual stage if needed. Evaluation and control procedures for the envelope curve, threshold value and windowing are already integrated into the software. The innovative servo press kit also has a number of smart pre-configured functions and an OPC-UA interface that is compatible with Industry 4.0 environments.

Designed as a complete mechatronic solution, Festo’s servo press kit assures easier commissioning, set-up and configuration as well as improved reliability and usability, all at a lower price-performance ratio than traditional alternatives, and completely optimised for unique applications. All of these advantages make the kit an attractive proposition for machine builders and customers who want to integrate into existing infrastructure and focus on the tooling and task in hand. Using standard hardware components and pre-built software from a proven single supplier also guarantees faster delivery and easier access to spares.

For more information about YJKP servo press kits, please visit the Festo website.