Modular angle seat valve minimising complexity in process applications

The VZXA from Festo is a modular and highly adaptable angle seat valve series suitable for process applications across diverse industries.

With its award-winning modular product architecture and patented interface, the VZXA enables users to freely combine a broad range of valve bodies and actuators for maximum configuration flexibility. The valve’s application versatility enables engineers designing process applications across industries such as food and beverage, chemical, biopharma and industrial water to use the VZXA for tasks involving highly viscous media, liquids, gases and steam.

The VZXA angle seat valves consist of an angle seat valve body, a piston or diaphragm actuator and a visual position indicator.

Key features include a robust, flow-optimised valve body made of easy-to-clean stainless steel and available in sizes from DN13 (1/2”) to DN65 (2½”); connection variants comprising of threaded, clamped or welded with the control functions NC (normally closed), NO (normally open) and DA (double-acting); maximum operating pressure up to 30 bar, depending on the nominal size; and large transparent position indicator cap made of polyethersulfone (PES) allowing use in chemically aggressive environments.



Installation is simplified thanks to the standardised interface between modules, which allows actuators to be replaced without having to remove the entire valve. Separation of valve bodies and actuators also speeds up installation of valves in pipelines. The spindle seal in the form of a cartridge, allows simple replacement without the need for special tools.



The VZXA delivers multiple benefits to the application including a modular product architecture allowing different valve bodies and actuators to be combined for easy integration; self-contained, function-tested modules simplifying system maintenance, modification or expansion, also making the valve well suited for designing customised valve blocks; absence of dead spaces enabling quick and easy cleaning; and modular construction allowing the actuator to be easily removed and sterilised in an autoclave.

The compact, sturdy and corrosion-resistant stainless steel unit can also withstand harsh ambient conditions, aggressive cleaning foams or steam. The encapsulated modules and patented seal system prevent leakage of the operating medium into the actuator, or the compressed air contaminating the medium.