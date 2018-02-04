High flexibility Festo PUN-H tubing resisting hydrolysis and microbes

I would like to enquire about Festo

PUN-H-T tubes come in a choice of new transparent colours (black, blue, red, yellow and green)

Polyurethane-based tubes are highly popular in standard applications primarily due to their excellent flexibility. However, depending on the base material, some PU-based tubes experience hydrolytic destruction when used with water or water mixtures. These tubes are also at risk of being attacked by metabolic products of microbes in moist environments, destroying the tube material and causing leakage.

Festo has now introduced the PUN-H-T, a highly flexible transparent tubing product that eliminates both hydrolysis and microbial risks.

Festo PUN-H tubing uses a base material perfect for standard pneumatic applications. The polyurethane material exhibits high resistance to both hydrolysis and microbes, allowing the tube to be used in locations with high air humidity as well as wetness.

The PUN-H tube is also recommended for the food industry as it’s made from an FDA- and EU10/2011-listed base material.

The improved material properties of the PUN-H tube include outstanding flexibility and easy installation; suitable resistance to hydrolysis and microbes; excellent ageing and UV resistance; improved chemical resistance; and strength under reverse bending stresses ideal for energy chains.

PUN-H-T tubes also come in a choice of new transparent colours (black, blue, red, yellow and green), which can be used to detect the presence of solid particles, water or oil on the inside of the tube. Combine PUN-H-T and push-in fittings QS for optimal, trouble-free operation of your system at all times.

Find the right tubing here: www.festo.com/productfinder/tubing