EMCA positioning drives for demanding manufacturing environments

The EMCA positioning drive available from Festo features a compact and high performance design for use in demanding manufacturing environments.

Consisting of a maintenance-free and wear-resistant brushless DC motor with integrated power and control electronics, the integrated drive system avoids long motor cables, improves electromagnetic compatibility, and reduces installation workload and space requirements, while built-in monitoring functions ensure safety and reliability.

EMCA positioning drives find application in machines, devices and systems used in materials transport and conveying, printing as well as packaging and labelling. The compact drive system won a Product Design Award at the iF Design Awards.

Key features of the EMCA positioning drives include 24 V DC power supply; absolute position sensed using a single-turn encoder as standard, or optionally via a multi-turn displacement encoder with buffering; optional integrated holding brake and external gear units; two motor lengths and power classes to deliver peak torque of up to 0.91 Nm; and maximum rotational speed of 3,500 RPM with ability to reach peak power output of up to 200 W.

The free to download Festo Configuration Tool (FCT) software makes parameterisation and commissioning quick and easy via an Ethernet interface, with 64 freely programmable position sets. The EMCA can be controlled via fieldbuses including CANopen, Ethernet/IP and I/O-Interface, with EtherCAT and PROFINET to follow, making it suitable for integration into many applications.

The motor housing provides IP54 degree of protection as standard, with IP65 available optionally for direct installation in the system. The EMCA also supports the ‘safe torque off (STO)’ safety function, ensuring there is no risk to the user’s system from the motor continuing to rotate in case of an emergency.

Design highlights also include integrated motor and controller, eliminating the need for motor and encoder cables, and resulting in small installation spaces and improved electromagnetic compatibility; bearings with lifetime lubrication for long lasting, easy care and maintenance; built-in web server displaying I/O and status information for easy monitoring and diagnosis; and integrated holding brake option available to meet the requirements of vertical applications.

The introduction of EMCA positioning drives means that engineers can source an even broader range of automation packages from Festo ranging from gear units, to electro-mechanical axes and complete handling systems.