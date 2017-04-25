DHAS series flexible gripper finger for gentle and safe gripping

Festo introduces a new flexible range of gripper fingers designed to offer gentle gripping, low-vibration transport and impact-free placement. Recommended for all delicate surfaces and sensitive materials, the new gripper finger uses the Fin Ray principle, which is based on the wavelike movement of a fish's tail fin and applied to an industrial application.

Representing an excellent example of nature’s lessons being adapted to automation technology and into a technical application, a gripper finger design with the Fin Ray Effect does not bend away when pressure is applied at the side, but instead wraps around the pressure point, adapting to the workpiece’s contours. This enables the gripper fingers to gently close around the item, allowing fragile and irregularly shaped objects to be gripped safely. Compared with standard gripper fingers, the adaptive gripper's outstanding feature is its significantly lower weight.

Available in three sizes, the DHAS gripper series offers high performance, with the tapered gripper fingers allowing even slim packages to be gripped; innovation, with the soft polyurethane material perfectly suited to gently gripping sensitive workpieces; flexibility, with the gripper fingers gripping differently shaped parts; safety, with the form-fitting motion of the gripper finger adapting to the shape of the workpiece; and convenience, with a mounting kit and mounting bracket available for long-stroke grippers or with an individual attachment for customer specific gripper systems.

DHAS gripper fingers can also be integrated into human/robot collaboration concepts. Suitable applications include transferring unevenly shaped parts in an adaptive and smooth way without any need to change grippers; moving soft and fragile materials and workpieces that would normally be damaged with standard grippers; and gripping and placing workpieces.

The flexible gripper finger DHAS can pick up virtually any shape extremely gently and without leaving any marks, making them ideal for small or large bottles, tubes and jars.

Find clever solutions to your packaging tasks at www.festo.com/packaging.