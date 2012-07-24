Complete concepts for compressed air preparation with the MS series from Festo

With correct compressed air preparation, you can significantly increase the service life of your components and systems as well as increase process and product reliability. Whether your need is for standard components or individual complete solutions, the breadth of the MS series makes it suitable for virtually every application. From highly sensitive applications to application-specific solutions with heavy-duty flow rates, the series MS can be used almost anywhere, with both centralised and decentralised installation. Also thanks to the modular system, any ISO class can be achieved based on your application.

Perfectly-matched solutions:

Individual units

Variety of individual devices such as standard components directly from the Festo catalogue or individually selected using our free configurator

Pre-assembled combinations from stock

One packaging unit, one delivery, one price. For quick delivery, the most popular combinations are available directly from stock

I ndiv idually configurable combinations

Tailored precisely to your needs the service unit combinations MSB4 and MSB6. Optionally with safety functions and integrated sensor. Supplied fully assembled and tested.

Ready-to-install complete solutions

Fully assembled and tested complete solutions with Festo plug and work

Intelligent series with integrated sensors and safety functions

The series MS is setting new standards when it comes to enhanced safety, machine availability and the efficient use of energy. Integrated sensors expand the spectrum of possible applications and make processes more stable. It is possible to integrate safety functions, energy efficiency, condition monitoring, preventive maintenance and remote monitoring of pressure, flow rates and differential pressure.

Highlights of the MS series:

Extremely high flow rates of up to 28,000 l/min

Individual configuration in the modular system

Built-in pressure/flow sensors

Built-in safety valves

Energy efficiency thanks to the size mix or the energy efficiency module MSE6-E2M

Find the best service unit for your application with our selector tool, it allows you to assemble the right service unit combination for your application. The tool uses typical application parameters to produce a recommendation for the air quality class and components. Alternatively, you can specify a compressed air purity class or assemble a filter cascade directly. If you wish to add any of our most popular service modules, the tool will recommend the right layout and size of the units in accordance with the required flow rate – the service unit is pre-configured. Overdimensioning thus becomes a thing of the past!

For more details of our selector tool go to www.festo.com/engineering/service_unit