Search

Complete concepts for compressed air preparation with the MS series from Festo

by Festo
Visit Website
MS Series_2
MS Series_2
  • MS Series_2
  • MS Series_3
  • MS Series_4
  • MS Series_5
logo
1300 889696

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image

With correct compressed air preparation, you can significantly increase the service life of your components and systems as well as increase process and product reliability. Whether your need is for standard components or individual complete solutions, the breadth of the MS series makes it suitable for virtually every application. From highly sensitive applications to application-specific solutions with heavy-duty flow rates, the series MS can be used almost anywhere, with both centralised and decentralised installation. Also thanks to the modular system, any ISO class can be achieved based on your application.

Perfectly-matched solutions:

  • Individual units

Variety of individual devices such as standard components directly from the Festo catalogue or individually selected using our free configurator

  • Pre-assembled combinations from stock

One packaging unit, one delivery, one price. For quick delivery, the most popular combinations are available directly from stock

  • Individually configurable combinations

Tailored precisely to your needs the service unit combinations MSB4 and MSB6. Optionally with safety functions and integrated sensor. Supplied fully assembled and tested.

  • Ready-to-install complete solutions

Fully assembled and tested complete solutions with Festo plug and work

Intelligent series with integrated sensors and safety functions

The series MS is setting new standards when it comes to enhanced safety, machine availability and the efficient use of energy. Integrated sensors expand the spectrum of possible applications and make processes more stable. It is possible to integrate safety functions, energy efficiency, condition monitoring, preventive maintenance and remote monitoring of pressure, flow rates and differential pressure.

Highlights of the MS series:

  • Extremely high flow rates of up to 28,000 l/min
  • Individual configuration in the modular system
  • Built-in pressure/flow sensors
  • Built-in safety valves
  • Energy efficiency thanks to the size mix or the energy efficiency module MSE6-E2M

Find the best service unit for your application with our selector tool, it allows you to assemble the right service unit combination for your application. The tool uses typical application parameters to produce a recommendation for the air quality class and components. Alternatively, you can specify a compressed air purity class or assemble a filter cascade directly. If you wish to add any of our most popular service modules, the tool will recommend the right layout and size of the units in accordance with the required flow rate – the service unit is pre-configured. Overdimensioning thus becomes a thing of the past!

For more details of our selector tool go to www.festo.com/engineering/service_unit

Festo information and contact details

Downloads

PDF
MS_Product Information
(1659 Kb)
 PDF
Quick availability: selected products from the MS series
(699 Kb)

Related Festo News

Supplier news
MS Series compressed air preparation units from Festo
24/07/12 - The MS Series of compressed air preparation units from Festo covers all filtration levels to suit various different applications.
Supplier news
Category 4 safety valves now available from Festo
22/01/10 - Festo have designed an air preparation range which offers users a certified and tested unit that can be integrated into new or existing circuits.
Supplier news
MS precision pressure regulators available from Festo
19/08/09 - Available from Festo, MS6-LRP-PO series of precision pressure regulators are ideal for use in the automotive industry.
Supplier news
New pressure booster DPA available from Festo
17/08/09 - New variants of the pressure booster DPA, from Festo, can assist with the reduction of the costs of compressed air, directly within the application.
Supplier news
Positioning Drives software tool for electrical drive systems from Festo
05/03/09 - The Positioning Drives software tool for all electrical drives from Festo enables fast, easy and reliable design and planning of motor and axis combinations in three simple steps.
View all Festo news

Contact Festo

Visit Website
(Head office) Update these details
address map
179-187 Browns Rd
Noble Park North
VIC 3174
Tel: 1300 889696
Fax: 1300 889 595

Contact Festo

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
You might also like:

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Air Preparation | Air Quality | Air Quality Monitoring | Air Quality Monitoring Equipment | Air Quality Monitoring Instruments | air quality monitors | Air Quality Sensors | Air Quality Testing | Air Systems | Compressed Air Systems | Air Preparation Units | Filter Regulators | air preparation equipment |
View All