RF solutions specialist AR adds new division, SunAR RF Motion

AR RF/Microwave Instrumentation announces the addition of a new division, SunAR RF Motion. Formerly known as Sunol Sciences, the Dublin, CA-based company has built a reputation for providing reliable, high performance and high quality products to EMC and wireless professionals, making it a perfect fit for AR.

The SunAR RF Motion product line includes precision positioners for EMC testing, antenna measurements, and OTA testing; antennas for EMC testing and distributed antenna systems (DAS); robotic test platforms; and reverberation system design and stirrers for EMC, shielding effectiveness and OTA testing.

AR Chairman Donald ‘Shep’ Shepherd comments that the new SunAR RF Motion division makes AR an even more valuable resource to the EMC and wireless testing communities.

Underlining the importance of innovation, quality and customer service, Dale Guthrie, founder of Sunol Sciences said their complementary product lines will be a multiplying factor for services the two companies can offer their customers.

