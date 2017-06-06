Search
Home > RF solid state Class A power amplifiers from AR Competitive Edge
Related Supplier News
USAF Air Guard selects AR Modular RF's AR-75 tactical booster amplifier for C-130s
USAF Air Guard selects AR Modular ...
RF solutions specialist AR Modular RF has been selected by the USAF Air Guard to upgrade onboard communication systems in a fleet of C-130 aircrafts.
AR Modular RF to deliver lighter, more powerful, more efficient amplifier systems to AT&T
AR Modular RF to deliver lighter, ...
AR Modular RF will be supplying AT&T Inc. 80 custom systems featuring its KAW5050 power amplifiers.
AR Modular RF awarded custom amplifier order for air traffic control application
AR Modular RF awarded custom amplifier ...
AR Modular RF has been awarded a high volume order for a new custom amplifier to be used in a ground-to-air traffic control (ATC) application.

RF solid state Class A power amplifiers from AR Competitive Edge

By Faraday Pty Ltd 06 June 2017
Supplier News
article image ‘U’ series amplifiers
logo
0417 834803

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
Visit Website

World-leading RF solutions specialist AR Competitive Edge announces the addition of a new family of RF solid state Class A power amplifiers to their RF/Microwave Instrumentation product range. Designed to span a wide bandwidth to support almost limitless applications, the ‘U’ Universal Series instruments can instantaneously cover 10KHz – 1000MHz with a single band amplifier, making them ideal for EMC testing, laboratory testing, antenna and component testing, watt meter calibration, medical/physics research, and more.

The new power amplifiers are also available in custom versions, further expanding their application range. The initial models include the 1U1000, 2.5U1000, 10U100, and 25U1000, which provide a minimum of 1, 2.5, 10 and 25 watts of RF power when driven by a sweep generator.

In addition to spanning the widest frequency range of any amplifier with comparable power, the innovative ‘U’ Series amplifiers are also small and moderately priced. AR Chairman Donald Shepherd adds that the amplifiers have the frequency range, power, performance and durability to serve almost unlimited applications across multiple industries.

AR Competitive Edge products are available from Faraday Pty Ltd .

For further information on all AR products contact Faraday on 03 9729 5000. 

Visit Website

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Amplifiers Power Amplifiers