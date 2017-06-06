RF solid state Class A power amplifiers from AR Competitive Edge

I would like to enquire about Faraday Pty Ltd

World-leading RF solutions specialist AR Competitive Edge announces the addition of a new family of RF solid state Class A power amplifiers to their RF/Microwave Instrumentation product range. Designed to span a wide bandwidth to support almost limitless applications, the ‘U’ Universal Series instruments can instantaneously cover 10KHz – 1000MHz with a single band amplifier, making them ideal for EMC testing, laboratory testing, antenna and component testing, watt meter calibration, medical/physics research, and more.

The new power amplifiers are also available in custom versions, further expanding their application range. The initial models include the 1U1000, 2.5U1000, 10U100, and 25U1000, which provide a minimum of 1, 2.5, 10 and 25 watts of RF power when driven by a sweep generator.

In addition to spanning the widest frequency range of any amplifier with comparable power, the innovative ‘U’ Series amplifiers are also small and moderately priced. AR Chairman Donald Shepherd adds that the amplifiers have the frequency range, power, performance and durability to serve almost unlimited applications across multiple industries.

