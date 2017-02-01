Faraday launches new line of low cost cylindrical RF filters

I would like to enquire about Faraday Pty Ltd

Cylindrical EMI/RF filter PFC-1 Series available in a range of sizes and filter counts to suit your exact needs

Faraday Pty Ltd has released a new line of low-cost cylindrical RF filters designed to control electromagnetic interference (EMI).

Building on the company’s reputation as a trusted EMC and EMI solutions provider, the latest product launch addresses the increased demand for high quality RF filters in Australia and New Zealand.

Faraday used their considerable expertise as an RF shielding solutions provider to develop the new range of RF filters at a highly competitive price. Faraday RF filters are designed for high reliability and long life with all models tested to MIL-STD-220A.

For more information on Faraday RF filters, please visit www.faradayshielding.com.au or call +61 3 9729 5000 or +61 400 312 050.